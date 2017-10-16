Peter Bone Warns Remain MPs Could End Up Keeping Britain Inside The EU

Eurosceptic MP Peter Bone has warned Britain could end up staying within the EU if his parliamentary colleagues on the Remain side win at “playing the long game”.

The politician said there were pro-EU members in the Commons, including fellow Tory Ken Clarke, who were “kicking everything down the road” in a bid to thwart Brexit.

He joined Shelagh Fogarty as Theresa May heads to Brussels for talks with EU chiefs in a bid to break the deadlock over Brexit.

Mr Bone called on the Prime Minister to don her “Thatcher spirit” as she prepares to meet chief negotiator Michel Barnier and Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker later on Monday.

However, the MP for Wellingborough warned: “[Ken Clarke] is doing the best he can, as are many Remainers, to keep us in.

“Actually they’re running a good campaign and one of the things that could happen of course is we could end up staying in the EU.

“They’re playing the long game, they’re trying to kick everything down the road and hopefully they think ‘if we keep this going we can have another election and might have a different government’.”

Watch the interview above.