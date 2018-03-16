Putin Is A Corrupt Gangster With Fascist Tendencies: Labour MP

Vladimir Putin is a very corrupt gangster with fascist tendencies, a Labour MP has declared on LBC.

Stephen Doughty laid into the Russian president, telling Shelagh Fogarty he was trying to “undermine British democracy”.

His remarks came as Boris Johnson announced it was "overwhelmingly likely" Putin ordered the Salisbury nerve agent attack on an ex-spy and his daughter.

Picture: PA/LBC

Moscow denies involvement and said the accusations were "shocking and unforgivable".

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn has warned the UK government not to "rush ahead of the evidence" in what he called the “fevered” atmosphere of Westminster.

Asked whether Labour’s position was strong enough on Russia, Mr Doughty said: “I’ve been very clear… Putin is a corrupt gangster with all sorts of operations around the world.

“Illegally invading countries, corrupt money flowing into our economy and into our politics as in the way it is in other countries like in the United States.

“I was very clear when I spoke to the Prime Minister in parliament this week when I said she needs to leave no stone unturned in examining the influence of this corrupt Russian government."

He added: “This is about a corrupt authoritarian leader with facist tendencies who is attempting to undermine our democracy.”