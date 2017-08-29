Remarkable Call From Man Still Facing Deportation After Five Years

Adam moved to Britain at the age of eight. After a stint in jail for robbery, he has been facing deportation for the past five years. This is his remarkable story.

The 28-year-old said he spent two-and-a-half years in prison for his part in an unarmed raid almost 10 years ago.

He said he wasn’t proud of what he had done, but his life had been left in limbo since being put under a deportation order - which he is still fighting.

The LBC caller would not disclose his country of origin to Shelagh Fogarty during the pair’s conversation, but argues his right to a family life would be breached if he was removed.

“It shouldn’t take this long,” the caller told Shelagh.

“I’m being punished for a crime that I done, and I admit I done it, and I done the prison sentence, and I’m still under the deportation order.”

Adam said his removal from Brtain was being sort because he was a foreign national who had served more than one year in a UK prison.

He continued: “I have spent more than half of my life in this country and I find it ridiculous, I think it shouldn’t be that way, people should be given a second chance.

“I would understand if I went to prison a couple of times then get rid of me - 110 per cent, I’ve got no arguments about that.”

Hear the remarkable story in full at the top of this page.