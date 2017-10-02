Rio Ferdinand Says His Children Were “Saviours” After His Wife’s Death

Rio Ferdinand has told LBC his children were his “saviour” as he battled with depression following the sudden death of his wife.

The former Manchester United and England defender opened up about coping with the grief during a candid interview with Shelagh Fogarty.

He described his devastation at losing his wife, Rebecca Ellison, who passed away aged 34 following a short battle with breast cancer in 2015.

Rio said her death had left him in “dark places” but it was his three young children who helped him pull through.

He said: “They were the saviour really my children.

“I look at them every morning and see them late at night going to bed and you think ‘I have to be strong for them’ and find a way.

“I had moment of depression, obviously moments of being down and out, dark, dark places but you’ve got to drag yourself up.”

