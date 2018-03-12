Shelagh Schools Brexiteer Who Says EU Migrants Are “Squeezing” Youngsters Out Of Jobs

Shelagh Fogarty became embroiled in a testy exchange with this Brexiteer who argued EU migrants were “squeezing” young Brits out of jobs.

Sarah from East Ham called LBC after Sir Vince Cable said some Leave-supporting older people longed for a time when “faces were white”.

The Lib Dem leader said the older generation had “crushed the hopes and aspirations of young people for years to come”.

Picture: LBC

But his remarks appeared to irritate Sarah, as she told Shelagh Fogarty that she was a black woman who voted Brexit.

She said her vote to leave was influenced by mass immigration from the EU - something she claimed was “squeezing young people out of the job market”.

This led Shelagh to point out: “I’m not sure we are squeezing people out of jobs because we’ve got loads of vacancies that people aren’t filling.”

Vince Cable has been criticised for claiming older people longed for a time when “faces were white”. Picture: PA

But when Sarah interrupted, the LBC presenter hit back, retorting: “Don’t shout down facts, I won’t let you speak if you shout down facts.”

It was at that point the conversation turned to the NHS…

Watch the full exchange in full above.