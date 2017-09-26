Shelagh Fogarty Meets The Most Die-Hard Jeremy Corbyn Fan Yet

26 September 2017, 16:13

“I pretty much just accept all that Jeremy Corbyn says”, this incredibly passionate caller told Shelagh Fogarty as he tried to dodge questions on Labour’s Brexit stance.

The LBC presenter said she would remember her conversation with Paul from Liverpool for a “very long time” after he declared his “love” for the Labour chief.

The Opposition’s position on leaving the EU has been brought into question after Sadiq Khan hinted the party may back a second referendum.

Jeremy Corbyn, Shelagh Fogarty
Picture: PA/LBC

The London Mayor suggested he would press for a commitment to a further national vote on the final deal to be included in the next election manifesto during a speech at the party’s conference.

This led Shelagh to ask Paul whether he was able to explain what Labour’s Brexit position actually was.

But when pushed for an answer, the caller responded: “Do you know what? I pretty much just accept whatever Jeremy Corbyn says.”

He continued: “He is an honest man, he is, that’s what you and the mainstream media and the likes of Sadiq Khan are failing to grasp.

“We love the man, we will follow him through thick or thin. More and more people are joining Labour every single day - they’ve come over to Labour due to the fact he is a man of principles.

“And the mainstream media continue with this lie and discredit him but you failed at the General Election.”

Watch the remarkable clip in full above.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien said Liz Dawn spoke to him on a level that no other actor has

James O'Brien's Moving Tribute To Liz Dawn

Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious Ryanair Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions
Archbishop Justin Welby live on LBC

Boy In A Dress Is "Not A Problem", Says Archbishop Of Canterbury
Hillsborough mum Margaret Aspinall met survivors from the Grenfell Tower

Hillsborough Hero Meets Grenfell Survivors To Give Advice On How To Get Justice

West London

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller