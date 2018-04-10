Shelagh Fogarty Schools Caller Who Says Syria Chemical Attack Was “Staged”

Shelagh Fogarty clashed with this caller when he tried to tell her the suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria was “staged”.

Sani in St Albans was convinced the attack had been concocted to give the US an excuse to intervene in the deadly conflict.

Rescue workers say more than 40 people were killed on Saturday in the attack on Douma.

It’s suspected bombs filled with toxic chemicals were dropped by Syrian government forces - but they say the attack has been fabricated.

“I just think the whole thing is staged,” Sani said speaking to Shelagh.

“I think it’s so the Americans can intervene and hit the Iranians in Syria.

“They’re doing it on behalf of Israel.”

And as the pair’s conversation progressed, it became more and more heated.

“We don’t know who did it,” Sani continued. “It could be Assad, it could be anybody.”

At this point Shelagh intervened, retorting: “It could be the children themselves.

“They broke into the one remaining local swimming pool in Syria and got the chlorine and killed themselves!”

Sani replied: “I’m making a serious point, and you’re making a stupid point.”

Watch the pair clash in full above.