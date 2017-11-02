Shelagh Fogarty’s Brilliant Response To Caller Who Won't Let Her Speak

This is Shelagh Fogarty’s brilliant response to a caller who simply would not let her get a word in edgeways.

Robert brazenly said he didn’t want to let the LBC presenter speak because he wanted to “save you time”.

His extraordinary call was prompted during a debate over child poverty, after the IFS forecasted 37 per cent of British youngsters would be in relative poverty by 2022.

Picture: LBC

The LBC caller began by admitting his opinion wouldn’t be “particularly popular”.

He added: “I really can’t understand why you don’t ask some of these people why they’ve had so many kids?”

But, as Shelagh tried to offer a counter-argument, Robert really wasn’t interested in listening.

“You’re not going to let me have a conversation with you, are you,” asked the LBC presenter as she attempted to speak.

The caller replied: “I am, I’m just trying to save you time.”

But, his response left Shelagh gobsmacked and she offered up a wonderful response.

Watch it above.