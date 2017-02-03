Shelagh Said Public Beating Of Indonesian Woman Was Savage - This Caller Was Not Happy

3 February 2017, 16:45

Shelagh Clashes With Caller

Shelagh Fogarty said the beating of an Indonesian woman for having sex outside of marriage was "savage" and this caller had a real problem with it.

On her show this afternoon the LBC presenter was discussing the public beating of an Indonesian woman, who received 26 lashes for having sex outside of marriage. 

The harrowing images of the beating emerged online and showed the woman crying and burying her head in her hands.

She was being caned by a religious officer for breaching Sharia law. 

Shelagh has dubbed the beating as "savage" but this caller said that the presenter had misused the word and didn't believe "we have the right to judge". 

Watch their fiery exchange below. 

Shelagh Clashes With Caller Over Beating Of Indonesian Woman

04:22

