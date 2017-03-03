Shelagh's Fiery Row With Corbyn Fan Shows Why Voters Are Rejecting Labour

This fiery row with a Jeremy Corbyn fan perfectly illustrates why the Labour leader is haemorrhaging votes, says Shelagh Fogarty.

Keith in Rickmansworth said the public should wake up to Mr Corbyn's policies and chided Shelagh for not mentioning any of Labour's council election wins that he claims shows he is gaining traction.

But Shelagh pointed out they had lost a Salford Council election just last night to the Conservatives and Keith simply wouldn't accept that.

He insisted that Labour winning elections in places they have always won elections is as important a story as the party losing the elections in deprived areas to the Tories.

It led Shelagh to remark: "Well that's why you're not getting any votes I'm afraid."

