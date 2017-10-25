Syrian Journalist Sends A Powerful Message To The Assad Regime

Now Discussing
25 October 2017, 16:50
An award-winning Syrian journalist who captured horrifying footage inside an Aleppo hospital has sent a very powerful message to the president of the war-torn country.
Waad al-Kateab, whose identity we have concealed for her own safety, joined Shelagh Fogarty in the LBC studio on Wednesday.
She was recently handed a prestigious Rory Peck award for her coverage inside Aleppo’s last functioning hospital in November last year.
Her harrowing footage for Channel 4 News was filmed in what was once Syria’s most populous city.
It has been seen by over 400 million people and includes the infamous footage of a traumatised toddler who sits silent and covered in dust after a deadly bombing.
During her interview on LBC, Ms al-Kateab said she one day wished to return to Syria - but not under the regime of Bashar al-Assad.
In a powerful statement, she said: “I know that Assad’s regime has won Aleppo, but he won an empty city without people, with just rockets, some damaged buildings - what does he want in this city?
“There are a lot of bodies under the rubble, I don’t know who is the winner?
“History will not forget what has happened.”