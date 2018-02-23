This Call From A Self-Proclaimed Misogynist Is Just Remarkable

Martin is a self-proclaimed misogynist who thinks all women are arrogant. His remarkable call to LBC left listeners speechless.

The incredible conversation was sparked after artist Tracy Emin said younger men have a better handle on equality than their older counterparts.

Picture: LBC

Describing himself as a misogynist, Martin told Shelagh women needed to work out “why men are unhappy”.

“Women constantly, constantly, constantly, try and invalidate mens’ positions,” he said.

Moments later, he bluntly asked: "Is something a fact because you have a vagina and you think it’s fact?"

The call, which lasted well over 10 minutes in total, was absolutely loved by some LBC listeners and left others baffled.

@ShelaghFogarty I’m sitting waiting to get out of my van to put diesel in but I can’t stop listening to Martin!! #radiogold #LBC — Micky G (@TheGouldy) February 23, 2018

Please get Martin a slot on LBC @LBC lols — Andy a (@andyjalex) February 23, 2018

One wrote: “I’m sitting waiting to get out of my van to put diesel in but I can’t stop listening to Martin!!”

Another added: “For the record Martin just on does not represent the views of men!! How bizarre”.

You can watch the remarkable call above.