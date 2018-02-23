This Call From A Self-Proclaimed Misogynist Is Just Remarkable
23 February 2018, 16:41
Martin is a self-proclaimed misogynist who thinks all women are arrogant. His remarkable call to LBC left listeners speechless.
The incredible conversation was sparked after artist Tracy Emin said younger men have a better handle on equality than their older counterparts.
Describing himself as a misogynist, Martin told Shelagh women needed to work out “why men are unhappy”.
“Women constantly, constantly, constantly, try and invalidate mens’ positions,” he said.
Moments later, he bluntly asked: "Is something a fact because you have a vagina and you think it’s fact?"
The call, which lasted well over 10 minutes in total, was absolutely loved by some LBC listeners and left others baffled.
@ShelaghFogarty I’m sitting waiting to get out of my van to put diesel in but I can’t stop listening to Martin!! #radiogold #LBC— Micky G (@TheGouldy) February 23, 2018
Please get Martin a slot on LBC @LBC lols— Andy a (@andyjalex) February 23, 2018
You can watch the remarkable call above.