Worried Caller Claims Black Cabbies "Do Not Pick Up Black People"

22 September 2017, 15:46

A black caller has claimed Uber losing its licence will be bad news for her community as it’s a “known fact” that black cab drivers do not pick up black people in London.

Stephanie says she has been racially abused a number of times when trying to hail a cab in the capital city.

It’s after Transport for London announced on Friday that it will not renew Uber’s licence to operate, claiming it is “not fit and proper” to do so.

TfL added the mini cab app had demonstrated “a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications".

The LBC caller was left worried about how this would affect her.

She told Shelagh: “We can't depend on the black cab drivers they will not take us, it’s a known fact.

“The racism is dreadful… Ask any black person on the street and they’ll tell you the same story.”

Latest on LBC

Sadiq Khan

Mayor Sadiq Khan Says Londoners Should Be Angry With Uber, Not TfL
Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious RyanAir Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions
Archbishop Justin Welby live on LBC

Boy In A Dress Is "Not A Problem", Says Archbishop Of Canterbury
Hillsborough mum Margaret Aspinall met survivors from the Grenfell Tower

Hillsborough Hero Meets Grenfell Survivors To Give Advice On How To Get Justice

West London

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller