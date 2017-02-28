Steve Alen's Whirlwind Day Out: Police, Taxi Drivers & Panic Attacks

This is the remarkable story of Steve Allen's Friday night - which listeners labelled the funniest half-hour of radio they've ever heard.

Steve told the story of his journey from Twickenham to Chris Moyles birthday party in north London, which led to him nearly be arrested, witness two taxi drivers have a big argument and have a panic attack in a Premier Inn.

