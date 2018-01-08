Steve Allen's Hilarious Tale About Really, Really Needing A Wee

This is the moment Steve Allen left the London Hippodrome in hysterics when he told the story of desperately needing to go to the toilet while on the motorway.

Donate To Global's Make Some Noise

Steve was hosting an exclusive live show for LBC's charity Global's Make Some Noise when he told the hilarious anecdote.

The story involves Steve's trip home from his godchildren over Christmas, getting lost and really needing the toilet.

Watch the clip at the top of the page.

Steve also spoke about why he does these shows - and almost cried live on stage when he talked about visiting one of the charities that we work with for Global's Make Some Noise.

Or, you can watch the whole of Steve's London Hippodrome Show right here!