Can We Have Brexit Debate Without The Poison?

25 June 2017, 17:39
Stig Abel has strong views and says getting the best Brexit deal will involve dissent and anger. He explains why.
How Do We Remove The Poison from Brexit?
00:01:59
Stig was reacting to comments by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Justin Welby said he wants a cross-party commission for Parliament on Brexit.
The Archbishop of Canterbury warns Theresa May that she needs to 'draw the poison of Brexit' by enlisting cross-party support.
But is it possible? Listen to what Stig had to say about it in the video at the top of the page.