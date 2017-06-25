Can We Have Brexit Debate Without The Poison?

25 June 2017, 17:39

Stig Abel has strong views and says getting the best Brexit deal will involve dissent and anger. He explains why.

How Do We Remove The Poison from Brexit?

How Do We Remove The Poison from Brexit?

00:01:59

Stig was reacting to comments by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Justin Welby said he wants a cross-party commission for Parliament on Brexit.

The Archbishop of Canterbury warns Theresa May that she needs to 'draw the poison of Brexit' by enlisting cross-party support.

But is it possible? Listen to what Stig had to say about it in the video at the top of the page.

Stig Abel
Stig Abel

Latest on LBC

NHS James O'Brien

French Doctor Is Moving Back Home After 20 years Because Of Brexit Abuse
Nigel Farage

Remainer Brands Nigel Farage A “Brexit Conman” - But Can’t Name One Lie
Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Grenfell tower

Grenfell Tower Firefighter Describes Tragic Scene That Was “Just Like 9/11”

11 days ago

West London

James O'Brien angry

James O'Brien's Epic Analysis On How Britain Ended Up In Turmoil

13 days ago

James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn

James O'Brien Nails Why Voters Fled Theresa May For Jeremy Corbyn

16 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile