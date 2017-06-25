Can We Have Brexit Debate Without The Poison?

Stig Abel has strong views and says getting the best Brexit deal will involve dissent and anger. He explains why.

How Do We Remove The Poison from Brexit? 00:01:59

Stig was reacting to comments by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Justin Welby said he wants a cross-party commission for Parliament on Brexit.

The Archbishop of Canterbury warns Theresa May that she needs to 'draw the poison of Brexit' by enlisting cross-party support.

But is it possible? Listen to what Stig had to say about it in the video at the top of the page.