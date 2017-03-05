This Dying Mother's Heart-Wrenching Call To Stig Will Leave You In Tears

5 March 2017, 18:36

Mother's Heart-Wrenching Call To Stig About Having Two Years To Live

In this heart-wrenching clip, a mother who has two years to live phoned Stig in tears and explained how she's coping with the thought of leaving her daughters behind.

07:57

This is the moment a dying mother phones Stig Abell in tears from her utility room, telling him how she's coping with leaving her daughters behind.

In this heart-wrenching clip, a mother-of-two who has two years to live explains how she's coping with the thought of leaving her daughters behind.

The emotional caller, Lauren, rang the LBC Presenter on his Sunday afternoon show during a conversation about a viral New York Times article

In the article a dying woman writes a 'dating profile' for her husband - and Stig Abell asked to hear how others prepare their loved ones for the loss. 

Lauren emotionally told Stig the way in which she has prepared for her death - and how she deals with it now. 

The call itself prompted numerous responses from listeners moved by the call. 

One, Emily Pankhurst, said: "Thanks Stig for the moving issue of bereavement. It brought me to tears hearing Lauren."

Another said: "Just got home after a drive where I listened to Lauren call in LBC and Stig Abell. Was weeping on the M25. Won't forget her." 

 

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage jokes

"Jean-Claude Juncker's Plan To Save The EU Is Like A Carry On Film"
Shelagh Fogarty fiery

Shelagh's Fiery Row With Corbyn Fan Shows Why Voters Are Rejecting Labour
Katie Hopkins On McCanns

Katie Hopkins: Madeleine McCann Will Never Come Home

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien

This Moment Perfectly Illustrates Why Corbyn Can't Win An Election

9 days ago

James O'Brien dewy eyed

Facing Death With Dignity: The Most Life Affirming Call You'll Hear

12 days ago

James O'Brien Headphones

'After 47 Years, My Spanish Husband Doesn't Feel Welcome In The UK Any More'

19 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile