Stig: Is Corbyn Really So Bad For Wanting To Avoid Bloodshed?

23 April 2017, 19:43

Stig: Is Corbyn Really So Bad For Wanting To Avoid Bloodshed?

Corbyn has hinted that if he becomes PM, he would avoid killing the Isis leader and dropping a nuclear bomb. His views have prompted criticism - but Stig Abell asks, would this stance really be so bad?

04:28

Corbyn has hinted that if he becomes PM, he would avoid killing the Isis leader and dropping a nuclear bomb. His views have prompted criticism - but Stig Abell asks, would this stance really be so bad?

Jeremy Corbyn today hinted that he would not support the nuclear deterrent system, and suggested he would think twice about backing a strike to kill the leader of Islamic State.

He made the comments on Andrew Marr's show - but Labour have since released a statement shutting down Corbyn's suggestion.

But Stig Abell asks, would this stance really be so bad? 

On his Sunday afternoon LBC show, he said: "Does Corbyn have the sort of opinions that are inoffensive when spoken over a chai latte, sitting cross-legged on a gap year throne in Islington?

"They're not incoherent, they're idealistic, but we live in a world where they're dangerous for a leader."

He added: "He's a pacifist, he wants to avoid bloodshed, he doesn't believe in the nuclear immolation of innocent citizens. Does that make you somehow suspicious of him? 

"Because again, on the face of it, do you honestly believe it's a good idea to causes nuclear war? Do you believe it's a good idea to support extra judicial killings, where a government official can press a button, and someone, somewhere dies as a result? 

"As liberals, or as people who are concerned about the encroachment of the states, it's not wrong to question that as a notion is it?" 

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage angry

A Furious Nigel Farage Tells Caller “Don’t Put Words In My Mouth!”

Nick Ferrari LBC Stun

This Lib Dem Wants Another Referendum, Nick Wants Her To Accept Brexit
Nadhim James

James Takes On Tory MP Who Says "The Country Is Coming Together"

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien Snap Election

James O'Brien's Thought Provoking Take On Snap Election

5 days ago

Cressida Nick Ferrari

London's New Top Cop Insists Gang Problem Is Improving

5 days ago

Mental Health Matters

Mental Health Matters: Why It's Time To Talk

9 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile