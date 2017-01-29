"We're The Laughing Stock Of The World" Says US Immigration Lawyer

29 January 2017, 16:04

Stig Abell Spoke To Immigration Lawyer

American Immigration Lawyer, Leila Mansouri, has an elderly relative who was held overnight at Dallas International Airport. Here she tells of the distressing situation she is in.

Leila has a 70-year-old relative who spent the night at Dallas International Airport and is at risk of deportation.

She spoke to LBC Presenter Stig Abell about the ordeal. 

"We're The Laughing Stock Of The World" Says US Immigration Lawyer

Leila Mansouri, Immigration Lawyer, has a 70 year old relative who was held overnight at Dallas International Airport. Here she tells of the distressing situation her elderly relative is in.

04:33

Stig later went on to point out that Donald Trump's ban doesn't apply to the nation where some of the 9/11 terrorists hailed from.

Below he goes into an impassioned monologue and highlights the obvious flaw in the executive action. 

'Why Isn't Trump Banning Saudi Arabian Citizens?' Asks Stig

Trump has banned people travelling from seven mainly Muslim countries from entering the US. But why has he left out the country where the 9/11 attackers hailed from?

01:42

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

James O'Brien

This Caller Tried To Vet James As A Terrorist, It Didn't Go Well
Nigel Farage EU Flag

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch In Full

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien Arms Crossed

Trump Fan: "James, You're A Bear-Baiter!"

6 days ago

Trump Hopkins And Farage

"Lefty" Caller Tells Hopkins 'I Now Have More In Common With Farage And Trump'

7 days ago

Maajid Nawaz On Sexual Assault

Maajid Erupts Over Stephen Dixon's Comments On Sexual Assault

8 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile