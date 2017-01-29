"We're The Laughing Stock Of The World" Says US Immigration Lawyer

American Immigration Lawyer, Leila Mansouri, has an elderly relative who was held overnight at Dallas International Airport. Here she tells of the distressing situation she is in.

Leila has a 70-year-old relative who spent the night at Dallas International Airport and is at risk of deportation.

She spoke to LBC Presenter Stig Abell about the ordeal.

Stig later went on to point out that Donald Trump's ban doesn't apply to the nation where some of the 9/11 terrorists hailed from.

Below he goes into an impassioned monologue and highlights the obvious flaw in the executive action.