"Osborne Taking This Job Is An Insult To Journalism" Says Stig Abell

George Osborne has been appointed the new Editor of the Evening Standard and Stig Abell is absolutely fuming. 03:43

Stig Abell, Sunday afternoon LBC Presenter and Editor of the Times Literary Supplement, is not happy about the former Chancellor's new appointment.