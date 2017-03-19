Now Discussing
'Six jobs Osborne' - can he really do all of that? MPs are investigating whether they should even have two jobs.
19 March 2017, 15:51
"Osborne Taking This Job Is An Insult To Journalism" Says Stig Abell
George Osborne has been appointed the new Editor of the Evening Standard and Stig Abell is absolutely fuming.
03:43
Stig Abell, Sunday afternoon LBC Presenter and Editor of the Times Literary Supplement, is not happy about the former Chancellor's new appointment.