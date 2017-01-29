Stig Abell: "I Was A Wrongful Birth"

29 January 2017, 16:46

Stig Abell: I Was A Wrongful Birth

The NHS has paid millions in compensation to parents of disabled children who say they would have had abortions had they known of the disabilities earlier.

Stig Abell got very personal when he told his own story about being a "wrongful birth" on his LBC show this afternoon.  

03:18

