Stig Abell: "I Was A Wrongful Birth"

Claims over disabled babies cost NHS 70m. Is there ever a wrongful birth? And should the NHS pay?
29 January 2017, 16:46
The NHS has paid millions in compensation to parents of disabled children who say they would have had abortions had they known of the disabilities earlier.
Stig Abell got very personal when he told his own story about being a "wrongful birth" on his LBC show this afternoon.
Stig: "I Was A Wrongful Birth"
03:18