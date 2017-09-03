Stig Abell: Labour Are Laughing At Us Over Brexit

3 September 2017, 15:57

Stig Abell believes Labour are taking everyone for fools with their differing policies on Brexit.

Labour are campaigning for a soft Brexit in which Britain remains in the Single Market and Customs Union.

But in the south, MPs are telling voters that they don't want to leave the EU.

Stig says they are saying whatever they think will get them the most votes, regardless of what they believe.

Stig Abell said Labour are playing us for fools over Brexit
Stig Abell said Labour are playing us for fools over Brexit. Picture: LBC / PA

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "I understand Brexit means Brexit. I'm not arguing against that. I'm simply saying the manner in which it happens should be democratic.

"And Labour are playing us for fools. If you vote Labour and you're pro European, they're laughing at you, because they're run by a Brexiteer and they want to tell you in the south that they don't want Brexit. They're laughing at you.

"All of you millions of people who voted Labour and are pro European, you are being laughed at by a bunch of people - Keir Starmer, Tom Watson, Jeremy Corbyn.

"They are sitting and laughing at you, because they are taking your vote and they're just trying to be all things to all people. And it worked."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien Theresa May

James O'Brien Highlights Theresa May's Big Belief Problem

Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land
Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist
Al Gore, speaking to James O'Brien on LBC

Al Gore Slams BBC For "Engaging In Climate Change Denial"

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Donald Trump has been criticised over his comments to North Korea

Trump Is Putting Our Lives In Danger, Guam Senator Tells LBC

25 days ago

The Sutton Estate, currently empty in Kensington and Chelsea

Enough Empty Council Flats In One Chelsea Block To House All Grenfell Families

27 days ago

West London

James O'Brien was left reeling by John's call

The Brave Call To James From A Man Fighting His Attraction To Young Girls

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile