Mental Health Awareness: Stig Abell Opens Up About His Own Experience

8 May 2017, 11:59

02:35

In the build up to Mental Health Awareness Week, Stig Abell opens up about his own experience - and responds to the idea that some people use mental health as a marketing tool.

In the build up to Mental Health Awareness Week, which begins today (Monday), Stig Abell asked his listeners yesterday about their experiences, and also recounted his own.

He referenced Tory pledge to end mental health 'injustice', which was announced yesterday, and asked about the progress society has made. 

The LBC Presenter also spoke about journalist Piers Morgan's Tweets, which claimed celebrities are using the "victim card" to push an agenda.

Stig said even if that was the case, why does it matter? Keeping the conversation about mental health going is important. 

Watch the clip to see what he has to say. 

