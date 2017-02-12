Stig Abell Owns Homophobic Caller

12 February 2017, 16:16

Stig Owns Homophobic Caller

This caller said that someone can't be a Christian and gay - Stig Abell completely owned him in this fiery debate.

On his Sunday afternoon LBC show Stig Abell asked his audience whether it was still difficult to be gay in 2017, after surveys reveal 28% of people still think homosexuality is wrong. 

Trevor from Wembley phoned in to say his piece.

The caller believes that if someone is a Christian and believes in Christian values they cannot support homosexuality. 

Stig Abell disagreed and completely owned him in this fiery debate. 

