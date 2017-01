Stig Abell: 'Trump Is Gaslighting Us All You Fools'

Ever heard of 'gaslighting'? Well Trump is doing it to all of us says LBC presenter Stig Abell.

Stig Albell flew into a passionate polemic after Trump made a dig at the media, claiming outlets misreported his inauguration numbers.