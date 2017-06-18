Stig's Entertaining Clash With Hardcore Eurosceptic

18 June 2017, 17:06

Stig's Entertaining Clash With Hardcore Eurosceptic

Stig Abell clashed with longtime Eurosceptic Bill Cash about a second EU referendum.

03:36

Stig Abell spoke to well known Eurosceptic Bill Cash about the next step for Britain in the Brexit negotiations.

The LBC Presenter asked the Conservative MP for Stone about whether another referendum was necessary. 

Watch the clip to see their entertaining clash. 

