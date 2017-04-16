Stig: Stop Pitting Christianity And Islam Against Each Other

16 April 2017, 16:30

Stig: Stop Pinning Christianity And Islam Against Each Other

Stig Abell thinks society should stop pinning Christianity and Islam up against each other - because neither of them should be the basis for our nation's identity.

03:19

Stig Abell thinks society should stop pitting Christianity and Islam up against each other - because neither of them should be the basis for our nation's identity.

On his Sunday afternoon LBC show, Stig Abell spoke with caller Shelia, a Christian, about whether the government should still place such emphasis on 'Christian values'.

The conversation came about following the Prime Minister's Easter message, where she said people should feel "confident" about Christianity's role in society.

Shelia told Stig Britain should strive to keep Christianity at the forefront of the Nation's moral foundation, and avoid 'the takeover of Sharia Law'. 

This prompted Stig to question why there's such an emphasis on comparing the two religions.

He thinks that people should be free to practice their religions - but neither of them should be used as the basis for the nation's "values".

Watch the clip to see how the conversation panned out. 

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage listening

The Afghan Who Points Out Why The West Will Never Win In Afghanistan
Mental Health Matters

Mental Health Matters: Why It's Time To Talk

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Maajid Nawaz Israel

Maajid Nawaz Makes Thought-Provoking Defence Of Israel

5 days ago

Maajid Nawaz Headphones

Maajid Deals With A Syria Conspiracy Theorist In The Best Way

6 days ago

Ahmad LBC

Syrian Refugee Pays Tribute To British Welcome

9 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile