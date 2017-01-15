Trump Transition Member: 'Obama Doesn't Have A Mean Fibre In His Body'

Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes, member of the Trump Transition, confessed to Stig Abell that Obama "doesn't have a single mean fibre in his body".

Psychologist Dr Jan Halper-Hayes is the Vice President of the Republicans Overseas and will be part of the Trump transition team.

She has been openly critical of the Obama presidency, but in a conversation with Stig Abell this afternoon she offered a different take on the current president.

Dr Halper-Hayes said: "Obama is, as much as I think he's going to go down as one of the worst presidents...there is not a single mean fibre in his body. He and Michelle and the family have been incredible role models for our country."