Trump Transition Member: 'Obama Doesn't Have A Mean Fibre In His Body'

15 January 2017, 18:42

Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes

Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes, member of the Trump Transition, confessed to Stig Abell that Obama "doesn't have a single mean fibre in his body".

Obama "Doesn't Have A Single Mean Fibre In His Body"

Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes, member of the Trump Transition, confessed to Stig Abell that Obama "doesn't have a single mean fibre in his body".

01:42

Psychologist Dr Jan Halper-Hayes is the Vice President of the Republicans Overseas and will be part of the Trump transition team. 

She has been openly critical of the Obama presidency, but in a conversation with Stig Abell this afternoon she offered a different take on the current president. 

Dr Halper-Hayes said: "Obama is, as much as I think he's going to go down as one of the worst presidents...there is not a single mean fibre in his body. He and Michelle and the family have been incredible role models for our country."  

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Hands LBC

Enraged Dad Wants Farage To Answer For Trump

Amber Rudd James O'Brien

Amber Rudd Speech Labelled 'Hate Incident' Thanks To James O'Brien
Nigel Farage LBC hand up

"It Beggars Belief": Ukrainian Caller Lays Into Farage Over Russia Backing

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Gina Miller LBC Studio

Leave Voter Aims Personal Pot-Shot At "Not British" Gina Miller. It Backfires

5 days ago

Nigel Farage Point

Farage Shoots Down Caller's Claim He "Duped" Working Class Voters

6 days ago

James O'Brien Head In Hands 2

James O'Brien Has A Simple Question For This Furious Leave Voter

11 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile