Rees-Mogg And Umunna To Guest Host Next Week On LBC

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Chuka Umunna will stand in for James O'Brien next week. Picture: PA

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Chuka Umunna are to guest present on LBC next week as part of a special week of programmes.

The outspoken MPs are the first two guest presenters to stand in for James O'Brien while he takes a well-deserved break.

Monday 23rd October: Jacob Rees-Mogg

Tuesday 24th October: Chuka Umunna

The guest presenters for the rest of the week will be announced soon.

Rees-Mogg has become of of the most popular Conservative MPs, with Mogg-mentum taking hold online. And as this clip below shows, he's never afraid to speak his mind.

Chuka Umunna, meanwhile, was one of the favourites to become Labour leader when Ed Miliband resigned and he retains a big following among the centre-left of the party.

James O'Brien will be back on Monday 30th October.