Sadiq Khan Stands In For James O’Brien: Watch Back

27 October 2017, 07:25

Jeremy Corbyn and Sadiq Khan Take Your Calls Live On LBC

Sadiq Khan is hosting his first solo LBC show this morning - and you can watch it live.

The Mayor of London stands in for James O’Brien and at 12:30pm will be joined by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

It’s a show that’s sure to make headlines across the country. Watch live above.

He’s the final big name to host LBC’s Guest Host Week, which has featured Jacob Rees-Mogg, Robert Peston and Labour MP Chuka Umunna.

