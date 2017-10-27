Second Referendum Not Jeremy Corbyn’s Choice To Address Brexit Issues

The issues surrounding Brexit should be addressed through negotiations and a vote in Parliament rather than a second referendum, Jeremy Corbyn has said.

The Labour leader was answering questions from listeners on LBC. Caller Chris asked Jeremy Corbyn if he would back a second referendum if in power.

Mr Corbyn said: "What I want to do is negotiate tariff-free trade access to European markets and protection of all the regulations we have gained from Europe in relation to workers, consumers and the environment.

"The idea of a second referendum is something that many people want but many are very concerned about because they don't think it would actually solve the issue.

"I think that the issue has to be dealt with by negotiation and by a meaningful vote in Parliament on what it is.

"We are in the middle of an Article 50 process, therefore we have declared we are leaving the EU.

"The question is the future relationship with the EU that we have. I want it to be one where we have an economy that works alongside Europe, not undermines Europe and we have a trade arrangement that gives us that access.

"After all, half of our trade is with Europe at the present time."

Watch the full interview below: