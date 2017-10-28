Spanish Caller: This Has Been The Worst Month Of My Life

Diego said the independence movement in Catalonia had given him the worst month of his life.

The Spanish government's preparing to seize control of Catalonia after the region's parliament voted to declare independence.

Madrid says it intends to impose direct rule - which could see local politicians arrested.

Diego's parents moved to the UK to escape rule under Franco, after the general died they returned to Spain and Diego now lives in Malaga.

He said the last month watching Catalonia vie for independence had been "the worst of [his] life" and hoped that direct rule would "draw a line in the sand."

"It has to be done. This has to be done"

"You mean the Catalan parliament has to be dissolved and these people have to be arrested?"

"Unfortunately yes."

Watch the full clip at the top of this page.