Sadiq Khan Won't Answer Question On Corbyn... And James Doesn't Let Him Get Away With It

2 March 2017, 12:49

Does Sadiq Khan Get Backing From Jeremy Corbyn?

Sadiq Khan gives a masterclass is not answering the question when asked about Jeremy Corbyn... and James O'Brien is not letting him get away with it.

01:18

Sadiq Khan gives a masterclass on not answering the question when he was asked about Jeremy Corbyn... and James O'Brien doesn't let him get away with it.

The Mayor of London said he has spent a lot of time lobbying the government to ensure there are no further cuts to the Met Police budgets, amid reports of a lack of detectives and police officers.

And when James asked whether the Labour leader backed him as he challenged Theresa May, Mr Khan mentioned Diane Abbott and Yvette Cooper, but ignored any mention of Corbyn.

So James had to ask the question again. And again.

Watch the moment above.

