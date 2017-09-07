Sadiq Khan Says He Doesn't Let His Teenage Daughters Take Mini Cabs

7 September 2017, 13:22

Sadiq Khan has told LBC he does not allow his two teenage daughters to take mini cabs on their own.

The Mayor of London was speaking in response to figures released earlier this year which showed Uber drivers in the capital are accused of sexually assaulting a customer once every 11 days.

Metropolitan Police officers received 32 allegations of rape or sexual assault involving Uber drivers over 12 months, a Freedom of Information request showed.

Uber
Picture: PA

Uber, however, says the allegations are "incredibly rare" - and result in drivers being banned.

The data, uncovered by The Sun, showed the force dealt with 154 allegations of sex attacks involving taxi and minicab drivers, private chaffeurs and rickshaw riders in the year to February.

Uber's licence to operate in London is up for renewal at the end of this month.

Mr Khan told James O’Brien he expects Transport for London to consider the allegations before renewing its licence.

During his monthly LBC phone-in, the Labour Mayor was asked whether he’d allow his own teenage daughters to take an Uber.

He responded: “I don’t generally talk about my family but I will in this case because it’s relevant, my two daughters, who are teenagers, haven’t got an Uber app.

“Anybody who knows me or my wife knows we spend a lot of our time being a mini cab firm for our daughters.”

Pushed for concise answer, the Mr Khan added: “Our daughters aren’t allowed a cab. We pick them up or drop them off.”

