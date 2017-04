Speak To Sadiq: Watch In Full

Speak To Sadiq: Watch Live From 10am 27:36

The Westminster Terror attack, Croydon "hate crime" and a possible Congestion Charge extension - it's been a busy month in London and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is answering your questions live on LBC. Watch it live.

You can Speak To Sadiq - call 0345 60 60 973 for your call.