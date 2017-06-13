Does Prince Charles Choose His Own Foods To Be Awarded The Royal Warrant When He Ascends To The Throne?

13 June 2017, 18:03

Does the list reset after Prince Charles takes the throne?

Prince Charles
Prince Charles

Mystery Hour Question

Certain products and services are by appointment to HM The Queen, when she gives way to Prince Charlies will they be reassigned to Prince Charles or does he get his own?

Keith, Bagshot

Answer

Name: James O'Brien

Qualifications: Fan of foods awarded the Royal Warrant

Answer: Yes he starts with a clean slate and gets to chose all the products.

