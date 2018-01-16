Do Fish Get Thirsty?

16 January 2018, 16:31

Goldfish with mouth open
Picture: N/A

The Mystery Hour

Name: Richard, Hoddesdon

Question: Do fish get thirsty?

*Answer*

Name: Robin, Bedford

Qualification: O Level and S Level in Biology

Answer: It Depends whether it is a freshwater or salt water fish.

Fish skin is a semi permeable membrane.

If it is a freshwater fish it is constantly gaining water through its skin so it does not need to drink.

However with a salt water fish the reverse is true; because sea water is more concentrated than its tissues, it is constantly losing water to the sea so it is having to drink the whole time and excrete the excess salt.

In conclusion, A salt water fish gets thirsty the whole time and has to drink.

Comments

Loading...

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

What Is The Small Pocket On Jeans?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Crisps All Expire On A Saturday?

Mystery Hour

Why Are We "Happy As Larry"? Who Was Larry?

Mystery Hour

What Do The Yellow "H" Signs Mean?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Mystery Hour

Why Do We Wear Wedding Rings On The Left 4th Finger?

Mystery Hour

What Does F.A.B. Stand For In Thunderbirds?

Mystery Hour

What Is 'Mufti' In A Mufti Day?

Mystery Hour baby hand

Could You Identify An Adult From Their Baby Fingerprints?