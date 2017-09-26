Do Shakespeare's Books Still Make Him Money?

26 September 2017, 15:55

Shakespeare
Shakespeare. Picture: LBC

His stories make millions each year, but do his heirs get any of the royalties?

Mystery hour Question

William Shakespeare is still listed as one of the best selling authors each year, but does anybody get the money from his royalties?

Phil, Sale

Answer

Unfortunately not, there’s a limit to royalties. In most countries it’s until the end of the author’s life, plus a number of years. In the UK it’s 70 years after death, so it’s well after Shakespeare’s time. It goes straight to the publisher and that’s how they can afford to bash out the classics for next to nothing.

James O'Brien

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien said Liz Dawn spoke to him on a level that no other actor has

James O'Brien's Moving Tribute To Liz Dawn

Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious Ryanair Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions
Archbishop Justin Welby live on LBC

Boy In A Dress Is "Not A Problem", Says Archbishop Of Canterbury
Hillsborough mum Margaret Aspinall met survivors from the Grenfell Tower

Hillsborough Hero Meets Grenfell Survivors To Give Advice On How To Get Justice

West London

Comments

Loading...

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

What Is The Small Pocket On Jeans?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Crisps All Expire On A Saturday?

Mystery Hour

Why Are We "Happy As Larry"? Who Was Larry?

Mystery Hour

What Do The Yellow "H" Signs Mean?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Mystery Hour

Why Do We Wear Wedding Rings On The Left 4th Finger?

Mystery Hour

What Does F.A.B. Stand For In Thunderbirds?

Mystery Hour

What Is 'Mufti' In A Mufti Day?

Mystery Hour baby hand

Could You Identify An Adult From Their Baby Fingerprints?