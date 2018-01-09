Does The Queen Use Her Handbag To Send Signals?

9 January 2018, 15:54

Queen Handbag
Picture: N/A

Mystery Hour Question

Does the Queen use her handbag to send signals to her staff?

Neil, Surbiton.

ANSWER **Definitive**

Name: John, Whetstone

Qualification: Spent 22 years in the Queen’s guard and his brother is a Royal Protection Officer.

Answer: If the Queen puts her bag on a table, picks it up, or switches it from one arm to the other, it means she wants to leave. She does this so she can communicate with staff without people she is talking to knowing.

Comments

Loading...

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

What Is The Small Pocket On Jeans?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Crisps All Expire On A Saturday?

Mystery Hour

Why Are We "Happy As Larry"? Who Was Larry?

Mystery Hour

What Do The Yellow "H" Signs Mean?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Mystery Hour

Why Do We Wear Wedding Rings On The Left 4th Finger?

Mystery Hour

What Does F.A.B. Stand For In Thunderbirds?

Mystery Hour

What Is 'Mufti' In A Mufti Day?

Mystery Hour baby hand

Could You Identify An Adult From Their Baby Fingerprints?