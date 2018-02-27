Does Time Move Faster As We Get Older?

27 February 2018, 16:41

Hourglass
Hourglass. Picture: N/A

The Mystery Hour

Name: Jacob, Lincoln

Question: Why does time seem to move faster when we get older?

*Answer*

Name: Erin, Edinburgh

Qualification: Listens regularly to mystery hour

Answer: Time flies differently depending on your age. As we age, time seems to move faster because units of time (such as minutes, days, years) make up smaller percentages of our lives.

If you are ten years old, ten percent of your life is one year. If you are one hundred years old, one year is just one percent of your life. The relative length of a single year is therefore perceived differently depending on how old you are.

Comments

Loading...

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

What Is The Small Pocket On Jeans?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Crisps All Expire On A Saturday?

Mystery Hour

Why Are We "Happy As Larry"? Who Was Larry?

Mystery Hour

What Do The Yellow "H" Signs Mean?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Mystery Hour

Why Do We Wear Wedding Rings On The Left 4th Finger?

Mystery Hour

What Does F.A.B. Stand For In Thunderbirds?

Mystery Hour

What Is 'Mufti' In A Mufti Day?

Mystery Hour baby hand

Could You Identify An Adult From Their Baby Fingerprints?