Does Time Move Faster As We Get Older?

The Mystery Hour

Name: Jacob, Lincoln

Question: Why does time seem to move faster when we get older?

Name: Erin, Edinburgh

Qualification: Listens regularly to mystery hour

Answer: Time flies differently depending on your age. As we age, time seems to move faster because units of time (such as minutes, days, years) make up smaller percentages of our lives.

If you are ten years old, ten percent of your life is one year. If you are one hundred years old, one year is just one percent of your life. The relative length of a single year is therefore perceived differently depending on how old you are.