How Are Stags Culled Across The UK?

Every year, the number of stags across England is kept in check through systematic cullings. But how and why is this done?

Mystery Hour Question

How do they cull the stags in Richmond Park?

Jacqueline, Cobham

Answer

Name: Nigel, Wallingford

Qualification: Wildlife Manager

Answer: If there are too many stags in one place then 'spikings' occur. The stags will compete over territory and can be dangerous. The parks cull the stags themselves in a humane and professional manner to keep them in check.