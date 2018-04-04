How Are The Names Of The London Post Codes Decided?

4 April 2018, 15:28

Post Codes
Post Codes. Picture: N/A

Mystery Hour Question

Name: Toby, City of London.

Question: How Are The Names Of The London Post Codes Decided?

Answer: Malik, South Woodford.

Qualification: ex-minicab controller.

Post codes are arranged alphabetically according to the number at the end of the post code. This explains why E3 (Bow) is so far away from E4 (Chingford). However this doesn’t apply for the central districts such as E1, N1 etc. After that the numbers are given the next district on the alphabet (within its certain area e.g. N, E, SW, etc.)

