How Are The Names Of The London Post Codes Decided?

Mystery Hour Question

Name: Toby, City of London.

Answer: Malik, South Woodford.

Qualification: ex-minicab controller.

Post codes are arranged alphabetically according to the number at the end of the post code. This explains why E3 (Bow) is so far away from E4 (Chingford). However this doesn’t apply for the central districts such as E1, N1 etc. After that the numbers are given the next district on the alphabet (within its certain area e.g. N, E, SW, etc.)