How Did The 'Big Cheese' Nickname Start?

Picture: LBC

We've all heard someone being called the 'big cheese'. But where did this phrase begin?

Mystery Hour Question

Where does the phrase 'big cheese' come from?

Ellie, Southgate

Answer

Name: Terry, Croydon

Qualification: Found the answer while researching lamb and mint sauce

Answer: Elizabeth I introduced more holy days in order to improve sales of certain items. Only fish and cheese could be eaten on a holy day, so being called the 'big cheese' meant you were earning a lot of money.