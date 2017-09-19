How Did The 'Big Cheese' Nickname Start?

Now Discussing
including the Health Hour from 9pm
19 September 2017, 16:11
We've all heard someone being called the 'big cheese'. But where did this phrase begin?
Mystery Hour Question
Where does the phrase 'big cheese' come from?
Ellie, Southgate
Answer
Name: Terry, Croydon
Qualification: Found the answer while researching lamb and mint sauce
Answer: Elizabeth I introduced more holy days in order to improve sales of certain items. Only fish and cheese could be eaten on a holy day, so being called the 'big cheese' meant you were earning a lot of money.