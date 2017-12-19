How Many Commoners Can Marry Into The Royal Family?

Now Discussing
Clive Bull is Leading Britain's Conversation, including the Health Hour from 9pm
19 December 2017, 16:08
Mystery Hour Question
How many commoners would have to marry into the Royal Family before it ceases to be a Royal family? Every time a commoner marries into the Family, the bloodline of the Royals must surely become thinner and thinner.
Elaine, Forest Hill
Answer ** Definitive **
Name: James O'Brien
Qualification: Know-it-all
Answer: Royalty is determined by birth and not by bloodline.