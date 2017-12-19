How Many Commoners Can Marry Into The Royal Family?

Mystery Hour Question

How many commoners would have to marry into the Royal Family before it ceases to be a Royal family? Every time a commoner marries into the Family, the bloodline of the Royals must surely become thinner and thinner.

Elaine, Forest Hill

Answer ** Definitive **

Name: James O'Brien

Qualification: Know-it-all

Answer: Royalty is determined by birth and not by bloodline.

