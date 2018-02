How Many Lumens Is The Sun?

Name: Christian, Bury St Edmunds

Question: How many Lumens is the sun?

*Answer*

Name: Keith, Clacton-on-Sea

Qualification: Listens to Dara O’Brien and Brian Cox’s astrology programme.

Answer: There are 10,000 lumens per square foot of sun. This makes around 6840000000000000000000000000 lumens in total.

A lumen is the amount of light emitted from one candle.