Can A Spicy Curry Induce Labour?

Can curry really help pregnant women induce labour or is someone rogan joshing around?

Can curry induce pregnancy?

Mystery Hour Question

Is it true that curry can induce labour, and if so how does it work?

Danny, York

Answer

Name: Helen

Qualifications: Two babies and a good friend who is a midwife.

Answer: There is some truth behind it. The theory is that a women’s body will get ready for labour by having an upset tummy in order for the body to be able to concentrate on pushing the baby out and nothing else. Some people have spicy food in order to get an upset tummy and induce labour.