Some Chocolates Are Wrapped In Foil And Others Aren't, Why?

Can anyone unwrap this mystery?

Why are some chocs wrapped and others aren't?

Why are some chocolates in a sharer box wrapped in foil whilst others aren't?

Tom, Henley

Name: Dan

Qualifications: Works for a fast food and consumer goods company

Answer: Chocolates that are usually kept in foil and have a liquid centre, and thus a thinner shell of chocolate. So, the foil protects it from sources of heat and keeps the shape of chocolate.