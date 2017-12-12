Why Do Car Registration Plates In Adverts Look Strange?

Picture: N/A

Mystery Hour Question

When you see cars in adverts they always have a funny registration plate. Why is this? Nial, Hackney

Response:

Name: Graham, Orpington

Qualification: Worked in video reproduction for adverts

Answer: Car registration numbers in adverts look strange because they use letters that look the same when the image is flipped around. People in different countries drive on different sides of the road, so the adverts are flipped round so that the car looks like it's driving on the correct side of the road.