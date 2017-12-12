Why Do Car Registration Plates In Adverts Look Strange?

12 December 2017, 16:18

Black Graphic Car
Picture: N/A

Mystery Hour Question

When you see cars in adverts they always have a funny registration plate. Why is this? Nial, Hackney

Response:

Name: Graham, Orpington

Qualification: Worked in video reproduction for adverts

Answer: Car registration numbers in adverts look strange because they use letters that look the same when the image is flipped around. People in different countries drive on different sides of the road, so the adverts are flipped round so that the car looks like it's driving on the correct side of the road.

Comments

Loading...

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

What Is The Small Pocket On Jeans?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Crisps All Expire On A Saturday?

Mystery Hour

Why Are We "Happy As Larry"? Who Was Larry?

Mystery Hour

What Do The Yellow "H" Signs Mean?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Mystery Hour

Why Do We Wear Wedding Rings On The Left 4th Finger?

Mystery Hour

What Does F.A.B. Stand For In Thunderbirds?

Mystery Hour

What Is 'Mufti' In A Mufti Day?

Mystery Hour baby hand

Could You Identify An Adult From Their Baby Fingerprints?