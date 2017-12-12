Why Do Car Registration Plates In Adverts Look Strange?

Now Discussing

Mystery Hour Question
When you see cars in adverts they always have a funny registration plate. Why is this? Nial, Hackney

Name: Graham, Orpington
Qualification: Worked in video reproduction for adverts
Answer: Car registration numbers in adverts look strange because they use letters that look the same when the image is flipped around. People in different countries drive on different sides of the road, so the adverts are flipped round so that the car looks like it's driving on the correct side of the road.