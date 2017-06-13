Do Rechargeable Batteries Still Lose Power When They Aren't Being Used?

Now Discussing
13 June 2017, 17:53
Ever wondered why your devices lose power so quickly?
Mystery Hour Question
Do rechargeable batteries lose power even when they aren't in use?
Lucy, Plumstead
Answer
Name: Chris
Qualifications: Inquisitive Mind
Answer: Depends on what kind of rechargeable battery it is, if it is a battery that is alkaline then they hold they charge for a lot longer. If it’s a nickel metal hydrate battery it will self-discharge anyway. If you continuously recharge a rechargeable battery you will kill cells.