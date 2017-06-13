Do Rechargeable Batteries Still Lose Power When They Aren't Being Used?

13 June 2017, 17:53

Ever wondered why your devices lose power so quickly?

Rechargeable batteries
Rechargeable batteries

Mystery Hour Question

Do rechargeable batteries lose power even when they aren't in use?

Lucy, Plumstead

Answer

Name: Chris

Qualifications: Inquisitive Mind

Answer: Depends on what kind of rechargeable battery it is, if it is a battery that is alkaline then they hold they charge for a lot longer. If it’s a nickel metal hydrate battery it will self-discharge anyway. If you continuously recharge a rechargeable battery you will kill cells.

Latest on LBC

Theresa May James O'Brien

If Austerity Has Been So Necessary Why End It Now, Asks James O’Brien
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Pinpoints The Real Problem With Modern-Day Politics
James O'Brien angry

James O'Brien's Epic Analysis On How Britain Ended Up In Turmoil
James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn

James O'Brien Nails Why Voters Fled Theresa May For Jeremy Corbyn

Comments

Loading...

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

What Is The Small Pocket On Jeans?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Crisps All Expire On A Saturday?

Mystery Hour

Why Are We "Happy As Larry"? Who Was Larry?

Mystery Hour

What Do The Yellow "H" Signs Mean?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Mystery Hour

Why Do We Wear Wedding Rings On The Left 4th Finger?

Mystery Hour

What Does F.A.B. Stand For In Thunderbirds?

Mystery Hour

What Is 'Mufti' In A Mufti Day?

Mystery Hour baby hand

Could You Identify An Adult From Their Baby Fingerprints?