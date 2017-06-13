Does Keeping An Avocado Stone In Water Keep The Avocado Ripe?

13 June 2017, 17:38

Is this an avoca-do or an avaca-don't?

Avocados
Avocados

Mystery Hour Question

Does taking out the stone of an avocado and putting in water keep your avocado fresh even if it’s on the other side of the room?

Phillip, Golders Green

Answer

Name: Emily

Qualifications: Avocado fan

Answer: Leaving your avocado stone next to your avocado next to a salad prevents your avocado from going brown, but putting a stone in water will do nothing to help it stay ripe.

Latest on LBC

Theresa May James O'Brien

If Austerity Has Been So Necessary Why End It Now, Asks James O’Brien
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Pinpoints The Real Problem With Modern-Day Politics
James O'Brien angry

James O'Brien's Epic Analysis On How Britain Ended Up In Turmoil
James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn

James O'Brien Nails Why Voters Fled Theresa May For Jeremy Corbyn

Comments

Loading...

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

What Is The Small Pocket On Jeans?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Crisps All Expire On A Saturday?

Mystery Hour

Why Are We "Happy As Larry"? Who Was Larry?

Mystery Hour

What Do The Yellow "H" Signs Mean?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Mystery Hour

Why Do We Wear Wedding Rings On The Left 4th Finger?

Mystery Hour

What Does F.A.B. Stand For In Thunderbirds?

Mystery Hour

What Is 'Mufti' In A Mufti Day?

Mystery Hour baby hand

Could You Identify An Adult From Their Baby Fingerprints?