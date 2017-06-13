Does Keeping An Avocado Stone In Water Keep The Avocado Ripe?

Is this an avoca-do or an avaca-don't?

Avocados

Mystery Hour Question

Does taking out the stone of an avocado and putting in water keep your avocado fresh even if it’s on the other side of the room?

Phillip, Golders Green

Answer

Name: Emily

Qualifications: Avocado fan

Answer: Leaving your avocado stone next to your avocado next to a salad prevents your avocado from going brown, but putting a stone in water will do nothing to help it stay ripe.