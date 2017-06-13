Does Keeping An Avocado Stone In Water Keep The Avocado Ripe?

Now Discussing
Is this an avoca-do or an avaca-don't?
Mystery Hour Question
Does taking out the stone of an avocado and putting in water keep your avocado fresh even if it’s on the other side of the room?
Phillip, Golders Green
Answer
Name: Emily
Qualifications: Avocado fan
Answer: Leaving your avocado stone next to your avocado next to a salad prevents your avocado from going brown, but putting a stone in water will do nothing to help it stay ripe.